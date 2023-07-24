Triple digits remain as we start off a new workweek

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

NEW RECORD:

For Sunday, July 23, 2023, Grand Junction set an all-time new record high, reaching 105 as our high temperature. The previous record, set back in 1931, had a high temperature of 104.

This high temperature was reached briefly at the Grand Junction airport. Most of what people were feeling around the evening hours sat anywhere between 102 - 103 degrees.

The remainder of our Sunday:

We will remain hot for the valleys, with temperatures in the 90-degree range leading up to 9 pm in Grand Junction and Delta. We will continue to see partly cloudy skies throughout our day and into the overnight hours.

Low temperature will sit in the lower 70s for Grand Junction and mid-60s for Delta and Montrose.

Upcoming week:

As we start a new workweek, temperatures will still be sizzling for Grand Junction and Montrose, with temperatures still hanging in the triple digits compared to Montrose, where temperatures will be in the upper 90s and stay under partly cloudy skies.

For higher elevations, moisture from a high-pressure system around the four corners region circulates moisture to our mountains. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact our mountains compared to our valleys, where dry conditions will persist.

Towards mid-week, temperatures will slightly ease into the upper to mid-90s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. However, by Friday, triple digits return for Grand Junction and Delta.

