Tip a cop! Special Olympics fundraiser

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Each year Mesa County Sherriff’s department and Grand Junction Police join forces to support our local Special Olympics athletes and the Special Olympics of Colorado.

The statewide tip a cop event employs Colorado law enforcement at restaurants like Chili’s or Texas Roadhouse for a day. As patrons come in to the restaurant, law enforcement tag teams with Special Olympics athletes to seat them at tables, help waitresses and waiters with drinks, or bringing food and drinks to tables.

All proceeds or tips will go directly to the Special Olympics of Colorado. The funds help cover athlete’s uniforms, equipment, event costs, and wave the financial entry portion for some athletes.

“We are already involved in the community so much, but our involvements, usually when something traumatic happens, nobody calls us to come out to a barbecue. They’re always calling us when something serious happens. So it’s nice for us to come out with everybody and to show that we’re people too. We’re here with our community have enough fun time and serve the communities in multiple different ways instead of just that law enforcement capacity,” Said Victor Yahn, the Police Service Technician at the Grand Junction Police Department.

One of the Special Olympics athletes I spoke with said he loves helping the police officers and holding the doors open for restaurant goers.

