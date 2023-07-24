Near-record highs continue into the new week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The weekend wrapped up with a new record high in Grand Junction, and that pattern looks to continue to kick off the new work week.

Staying Dry and Hot

We woke up to some scattered clouds around much of the Western Slope, and most of those have given way to thinner, higher-altitude clouds through much of the morning. We’ll once again see some of those puffy cumulus clouds popping up mostly over the higher elevations of the region through the afternoon. Triple-digit heat continues across many of our lower elevations, including close to record highs once again in Grand Junction. We broke a record high yesterday afternoon, and it looks likely that we will at least tie the daily record high today as well.

More Moisture, More Clouds, Slightly Cooler Temperatures

Similar to what we saw through the second half of last week, that strong ridge that has been sitting almost directly over us yesterday and today will start to weaken some through the middle of this week. That once again means a little more moisture that leads to a few more clouds and some slightly better rain chances, and slightly cooler temperatures. Unfortunately for some of us, “slightly cooler temperatures” still mean highs in the lower 100s. Rain will stay mostly in the mountains, but we’ll watch the valleys for a quick few rain drops into the evenings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Your swamp coolers may not cool your homes as effectively as it otherwise would once again as well as humidity ticks up a few notches.

Dry and Warm Again

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms once again start heading for the Continental Divide through the second half of the week, and that means we start drying out once again elsewhere around the region. The drop in rain chances is about the only thing you’ll notice, however. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected to continue, and we’ll still see high temperatures right around the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s depending on which valleys you live in.

Next 24 Hours

Clouds will be on the increase again through the afternoon, but we’re expected to stay dry and hot with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Some places could see highs as hot as 105°. Skies will very gradually clear out tonight with lows falling back down into the middle and upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies return on Tuesday as a little bit more moisture starts streaming into the region. We’ll mention a very, very small rain chance for later in the evening with highs a few degrees cooler than where we should wind up this afternoon.

