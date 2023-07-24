Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car

A father breaks the windshield of his own car after accidentally locking his baby inside. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was captured on video and has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, a father can be seen desperately breaking the windshield of his car in a grocery store’s parking lot in Harlingen, Texas on Wednesday.

He had accidentally locked his keys inside with his infant also trapped in the car.

With temperatures that would top 100 degrees later in the day, the mother and father were fighting against time to rescue their child.

Shortly after the father broke the glass, the child’s mother climbed inside and handed him the baby.

First responders arrived after the infant was freed. They determined the baby was unharmed.

No charges were filed against the parents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD Officers Respond to Multiple Injury Crash on HWY 6 & 50
GJPD respond to multiple injury crash on HWY 6 & 50
Crash involving trooper 7/22/2023
Colorado State Patrol trooper struck by car while investigating crash
Sweet corn is being harvested and sent out to grocery stores across the nation.
Olathe sweet corn growers struggling with earworms
accident on I-70
Accident on I-70 near Utah State Line
Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the past several decades.
Idaho not sending wolves to Colorado

Latest News

FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park
Timothy Simpkins waits for closing arguments to begin in 371st District Court, Wednesday, July...
Texas jury deliberates punishment for student in school shooting that wounded three
This mug shot provided by the Tulsa County Detention Center shows Caleb Venson. Venson was...
3 women killed, baby wounded in shooting at Tulsa apartment
Robert Hadden, center, leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023....
Judge says he plans to sentence gynecologist who sexually abused patients to 20 years in prison