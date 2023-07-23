GJPD respond to multiple injury crash on HWY 6 & 50

GJPD Officers Respond to Multiple Injury Crash on HWY 6 & 50
GJPD Officers Respond to Multiple Injury Crash on HWY 6 & 50(David Jones)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Grand Junction Department, officers responded to a two-motor vehicle collision in the area of Hwy 6 & 50 and 24 ¾ Road. It happened at approximately 12:20 PM.

A truck traveling westbound crossed over the center median and struck an oncoming SUV traveling eastbound, causing multiple injuries and significant vehicular damage.

Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the crash and extricated an adult female driver from the SUV.

The male driver of the truck, and the female driver and two juvenile passengers of the SUV were all transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury. The circumstances of the crash are being investigated to include driver impairment as a contributing factor.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

accident on I-70
Accident on I-70 near Utah State Line
Crash involving trooper 7/22/2023
Colorado State Patrol trooper struck by car while investigating crash
single motorcycle crash
Single motorcycle accident
The goal of the program is to cut emissions by 26% by the year 2025, 50% by 2030, and 90% by...
First of its kind program in Colorado to cut emissions
Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the past several decades.
Idaho not sending wolves to Colorado

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Jeff Hammond, a river ranger with the Arkansas Headwaters...
CPW ranger saves three in dramatic, midnight rescue on Arkansas River
The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.
Stage one fire restrictions in Montrose County
Cutthroat trout
CPW killing off non-native fish species in Rio Hondo Reservoir
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones (22) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the...
Grichuk’s go-ahead RBI single in the ninth rallies Rockies past Marlins 4-3