Idaho not sending wolves to Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife, facing a major setback now that Idaho, refuses to send wolves as part of Colorado’s wolf reintroduction program.

In a letter to C.P.W.’s director, Jeff Davis, Idaho’s Department of Fish and Game said it’s committed to maintaining cooperative working relationships, but it will decline sending gray wolves to Colorado.

I.D.F.G.’s director, Jim Fredericks said: “Idaho’s experience leads us to conclude that negative impacts of wolves sent to Colorado will not stay in Colorado.”

Fredericks states that wolves have been in Idaho as part of the North Rocky Mountain District Population Segment, which took an act of Congress to delist from the Endangered Species Act. Fredericks further states that Idaho has paid an enormous price to have wolves. From monitoring, managing and controlling wolves, to costs associated with depredation, compensation and prevention.

C.P.W. had hoped to gather gray wolves from Rocky Mountain States, Montana and Idaho. So far, formal requests have been sent to Washington, Oregon, Montana and Idaho.

Idaho, has declined to participate.

Washington’s Wildlife Subcommittee of their commission has had initial discussion and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Commission are continuing to consider whether they may provide wolves to Colorado.

C.P.W. said it does not anticipate needing to request wolves from states outside the Northern Rockies. Officials anticipate a solution will be found in time to release wolves prior to the Dec. 31, 2023 deadline.

