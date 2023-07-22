First of its kind program in Colorado to cut emissions

The goal of the program is to cut emissions by 26% by the year 2025, 50% by 2030, and 90% by 2050.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado is implementing a first of its kind in the nation oil and gas pollution reduction program.

The Air Quality Control Commission passed framework to cut emissions at the end of 2021. The rule in place is focused on reducing methane emissions.

Oil and gas companies have a say in how they will decrease their emissions.

The goal of the program is to cut emissions by 26% by the year 2025, 50% by 2030, and 90% by 2050.

Oil and gas are the third largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Colorado followed by transportation and electricity generation.

Following the approval of the rule the next phase is to begin implementing the plan across the state.

