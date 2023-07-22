CPW killing off non-native fish species in Rio Hondo Reservoir

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many take Colorado’s waters to boat, paddleboard, and fishing. Still, one reservoir is affected by a non-native fish species that Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is killing off.

The Rio Hondo Reservoir, located near Creede, CO, is home to a non-native fish species known as the Brook Trout. CPW states that this trout originated from Wisconsin in the 1870s, making it a nuisance because it is an aggressive feeder and can feed off the eggs of Colorado’s native fish species, the Cutthroat Trout.

“We use a pesticide called Rotenone that we’ve learned a lot about over the last 100 years. It comes from a tropical lagoon, part of the pea family. So it’s a natural ingredient that affects Gills, such as fish and invertebrates,” said John Livingston, CPW Southwest Region Spokesperson. He mentioned that the reservoir water levels were low enough to focus on the Brook Trout, and the chemical will not affect other vegetation in the area. Once the fish have died, they will let them decompose or get consumed by an animal or bird, and then CPW will begin reintroducing the cutthroat trout into the waters.

Livingston states they focused on the reservoir because the dam needed emergency repair work. It helps prevent other fish species from moving into that body of water.

To help the cutthroat population, during the spawning season, which occurs in the Spring, CPW will take some of the eggs to a fish hatchery where cutthroats can spawn without being disturbed. Once they have matured, they will relocate back into Colorado waters, expanding the native species.

