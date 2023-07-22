Colorado State Patrol trooper struck by car while investigating crash

Crash involving trooper 7/22/2023
Crash involving trooper 7/22/2023(Colorado State Patrol)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Colorado State Patrol, this morning at approximately 3:45 a.m., the CSP was working a crash on I-270 MP1 in Adams County when a driver struck an unoccupied CSP vehicle. At the time, the trooper was outside of the vehicle and uninjured.

Shortly after, a second vehicle entered the crash scene and struck a second unoccupied CSP vehicle. When the second vehicle was struck, it forced a trooper over a bridge barrier and down an embankment approximately 30 feet.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers who entered the original crash scene and struck two CSP vehicles are suspected to be impaired.

I-270 EB at MP1 (Commerce City) is CLOSED from I-76 SB due to the crash investigation.

