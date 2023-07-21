U.K. government plane lands in Eagle County

Plane on tarmac at Eagle County Regional Airport
Plane on tarmac at Eagle County Regional Airport(Photo courtesy: Eagle County Sheriff's Office)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GYPSUM, Colo. (KJCT) - “It’s not every day you see a visitor like this in Eagle County!” That’s the word from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office as they welcomed a government plane from the United Kingdom.

The plane landed at the Eagle County Regional Airport July 18, on its way in from New York’s JFK Airport. No word yet on which British government official actually made the journey to Eagle County, but it’s presence created a bit of a buzz on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal prison staff member in Colorado arrested
Federal prison staff member in Colorado arrested
Police are working to crack down on street racing
Police are working to crack down on street racing
Enochs Lake
Fruita city council considering selling lake
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
The Beaver Tail Mesa Fire burns northeast of the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park
Fire breaks out northeast of state park, close to interstate

Latest News

Open wildfire alongside a road in Mesa County
Mesa County to enter stage one fire restrictions
The Beaver Tail Mesa Fire burns northeast of the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park
Fire breaks out northeast of state park, close to interstate
Mesa County implements Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday
Mesa County implements Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday
Solar energy prediction could lower costs