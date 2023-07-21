Sunny skies and much warmer temperatures return this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a few days with higher humidity, more clouds, some mountain showers and storms, and slightly cooler temperatures, we’re drying out and heating back up into the weekend around the Western Slope.

Drier Air Moving In

Any remaining clouds and stray showers cleared out fairly quickly last night as drier air started moving back in across the Western Slope. Just about all of us started our Friday morning with plenty of sunshine in place, and many of us should continue to see those same sunny skies into the afternoon. Clouds and some isolated showers and storms could be possible over the southeast corner of the region, mostly near the Continental Divide and around the San Juan Mountains mostly east of Highway 550. We’ll see much of the same conditions on Saturday, then a few more clouds start moving back in on Sunday.

Heating Back Up

With more sunshine settling back into the region today, the script flips and we’ll see temperatures turning a degree or two warmer today compared to yesterday instead of cooler than the days before it. Middle to upper 90s will be common around the valleys, and a couple of places could very briefly break 100° later this afternoon. Lower 100s should start popping up in a few more locations on Saturday afternoon. We’ll near record highs once again in some locations on Sunday and Monday as highs head well into the lower 100s, including in Grand Junction.

More Relief Possible Next Week

Monday will be a hot and near record-tying day, but moisture will once again start to increase and give us some more clouds across the region by the afternoon. A few mountain showers and storms cannot be completely ruled out either. That moisture will continue to set up across the region through the middle of the week, upping rain chances a little more and bringing temperatures back down a little bit as well. Highs are expected to drop back down into the middle and upper 90s again by Tuesday, and we should continue to see that same pattern through at least Thursday.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny skies continue around just about all of the region through the afternoon, but there could be some very small clouds that pop up mostly over the nearby higher elevations. Temperatures will turn a little warmer, but we should mostly still stay in the middle to upper 90s. Any clouds clear out through the evening, and we’ll see plenty of those clear skies tonight and into early Saturday morning with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s. Sunny skies are pack with a couple of passing afternoon clouds on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 90s and a couple of lower 100s.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.