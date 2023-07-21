Suicide rate in Mesa County increases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Each year, Mesa County Public Health releases their annual suicide report with a focus on understanding the needs of the community to aid in prevention. This years results are alarming. The Mesa County Suicide Prevention Coalition hopes to reduce suicide deaths in Mesa County by 20% in the next several months.

Per 100 thousand residents, Mesa County remains as the highest suicide death rate compared to not only Colorado, but the entire United States.

“Reading the 2022 report on suicide in Mesa County was a tough experience, to say the least,” Said Zebulon Miracle, the Executive Director of United Way Mesa County.

The county’s already high suicide rate increased even more over the last two years. Counting 57 deaths per 100 thousand people in 2022. While those statistics sound daunting, Miracle finds hope.

He says the report broke down the most common life stressors people were dealing with prior to committing suicide. According to the report, the leading factor was drug and alcohol abuse. Miracle says these numbers help to identify problems in the county and work on solutions, “Mesa County has awarded funding to several nonprofits right here in Mesa County that are working on ways to address prevention, to address education, and even treatment issues, all related to opioid abuse,” Said Miracle.

The top three causes of overdose were over the counter pain meds, benzodiazepines, and other prescriptions like heart medications and insulin. The state of Colorado awarded millions of dollars to Mesa County as part of the Opioid settlement fund. The county said they want to decrease the number of young people using drugs, increase health care professionals, and improve infrastructure for recovery centers. The report shows hospital visits for suicidal thoughts and attempts are most common in youth and adults under 25.

“United Way Mesa County itself has really been focused on the work of the Second Wind Foundation,” Said Miracle. The Second Wind Foundation works with several local counseling services and offer referrals for treatment. United Way says Second Wind is focused on Counseling sessions for teens and school aged children. Depending on the treatment plan, United Way will pay for the services.

Miracle also recommends Grand Valley Connects, a community health service that connects you with someone who will personally help you overcome the challenges you’re facing as well as the resources available for you.

