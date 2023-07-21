Potential toxic algal bloom spotted at Vega Reservoir

Algal bloom spotted on shore line
Algal bloom spotted on shore line(Photo courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re going to be visiting Vega Reservoir, near Collbran anytime soon, you may want to watch out for what’s in the water.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a blue-green algae bloom was found along the shore line during routine water inspections.

“Algae blooms are common at Vega State Park,” said James Masek, Vega State Park Manager. We typically see these types of blooms when temperatures rise, usually later in the summer.”

Park officials said the bloom samples will be tested for increased levels of toxicity. For now though, park visitors are encouraged to avoid getting in the water where algae is present, and be careful when walking pets near the reservoir.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal prison staff member in Colorado arrested
Federal prison staff member in Colorado arrested
Police are working to crack down on street racing
Police are working to crack down on street racing
The Beaver Tail Mesa Fire burns northeast of the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park
Fire breaks out northeast of state park, close to interstate
Enochs Lake
Fruita city council considering selling lake
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Latest News

FILE - Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos...
NFL owners unanimously OK the Commanders sale to Josh Harris; Dan Snyder fined $60M on the way out
Water rushing at RMNP
Fatality in Rocky Mountain National Park
American Red Cross has blood donation shortage.
Colorado facing blood shortage
Mesa County
Suicide rate in Mesa County increases