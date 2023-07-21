Millions of transportation dollars slated for western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 37 Communities across the state are getting their share of funding for various transportation projects and many of them are on Colorado’s Western Slope.

$8,936,355 is coming to five western slope communities. $550,00 is going to Delta County for the Miner’s Trail. The funds will help build the trail and improvements between Hotchkiss, North Fork High School and Crossroads Park.

$2.3m will come to Grand Junction to improve transit and bike path improvements along U.S. highway 6, North Avenue to the I-70 Business Route.

$1.3m for a pedestrian and bike connection trail for Brown Ranch and West Steamboat Springs.

$904,000 will go to Silt for the I-70 interchange at exit 97.

$2m is for the Eagle Valley Trail from Horn Ranch to Wolcott, connecting Vail and Glenwood Springs.

And just over $1.8m is slated for Mesa County for bike and pedestrian improvements to 38 Road.

Mesa County’s engineering director, Laura Page released a statement:

“Mesa County is pleased to have been awarded funds under the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), administered by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). We are grateful to have funding to enhance travel options and improve safety. Once we receive the funding we will enter into a grant agreement that will go before the Board of County Commissioners through a public hearing for approval.

Mesa County’s 38 Road Bike & Pedestrian Improvements project will receive $1,882,355 in funding for Fiscal Years 2024-2026.

This project aims to construct a pedestrian and bicyclist path on the west side of 38 Road from Hwy. 50 approximately 2,000 feet south to the existing sidewalk. This path will improve safety along a county road frequently used by bicyclists traveling to nearby wineries and other tourist destinations.

The enhanced infrastructure will not only benefit cyclists and pedestrians but also contribute to the overall attractiveness and accessibility of our region.

We anticipate the project to be designed in 2024, with construction in 2025. We look forward to the successful completion of the 38 Road Bike & Pedestrian Improvements project and its long-term benefits for Mesa County.”

