Mesa County Public Health tracks West Nile Virus

The county health department is vigilant when it cones to tracking the virus.
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:25 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health is keeping an eye on the West Nile Virus.

Health experts said the warm weather is prompting more people to head outdoors and with that comes the risk of bug bites.

Will Rausch, a Mesa County Epidemiologist, said when people are outdoors during the warmer months there is a higher risk of contracting insect borne diseases.

While no West Nile Virus cases have been reported in Mesa County this year, health experts are staying vigilant.

“The way the reporting works is if a patient was seen and diagnosed in Mesa County then it would be reported here.” Rausch said. “Because West Nile is reported to us, we can collect the data and put it into reports, that’s how we found four cases of the virus last season.”

Rausch said people can protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing Deet bug spray and wearing long clothing.

People can visit the health department’s website to find more information about seasonal diseases in the area.

