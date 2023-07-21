Lincoln Park closing at 1 p.m. Friday for repairs

(KKCO)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s hot out today, but if you’re planning on heading to the Lincoln Park this afternoon to beat the heat, you might want to pick a different location.

City officials say that they will be closing the pool at 1 p.m. Friday to repair a broken pipe in the pool’s pump house.

The city is moving as many scheduled pool users as possible to the Orchard Mesa Pool, including parties and a swim meet planned for Saturday.

“The city recognizes the major impact this is causing to the community and we apologize for the inconvenience,” said Parks and Rec Director Ken Sherbenou. “Staff and contractors are working to bring the mechanical systems back online as soon as possible and reopen the pool.

The splash pad at the park will remain open.

