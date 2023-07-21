Kansas man pleads guilty to poaching Colorado moose

Steven Samuelson of Oakley, Kansas, illegally stalked and killed a bull moose September 2021...
Steven Samuelson of Oakley, Kansas, illegally stalked and killed a bull moose September 2021 near Pikes Peak.(NPS Photo)
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One Kansas man has pleaded guilty to poaching a Moose in Colorado.

Steven Samuelson of Oakley, Kansas, illegally stalked and killed a bull moose September 2021 near Pikes Peak.

Somone came across the remains of the moose and had reported it had been illegally killed with an arrow.

After killing the moose Samuelson tried to remove its head, after an unsuccessful attempt he tried to hide the body under tree branches.

Samuelson has been ordered to pay $20,000 in fines, he is on probation for two years and has had his hunting license suspended.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal prison staff member in Colorado arrested
Federal prison staff member in Colorado arrested
Police are working to crack down on street racing
Police are working to crack down on street racing
The Beaver Tail Mesa Fire burns northeast of the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park
Fire breaks out northeast of state park, close to interstate
Enochs Lake
Fruita city council considering selling lake
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash