Accident on I-70 near Utah State Line

accident on I-70
accident on I-70(David Jones)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:48 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 4:30 AM, a man traveling eastbound on I-70 heading into Colorado from the Utah State Line fell asleep behind the wheel causing him to drive into the median.

State patrol told our crew that the driver said he over-corrected and went into the median.

A semi truck driver noticed the sedan and found the driver of the vehicle inside with injuries.

We were told that Lower Valley Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the driver to the hospital.

Lower Valley Fire Department is investigating.

We will keep you updated online and on-air.

