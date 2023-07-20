Wildlife officials starting emergency fish salvage at Sheriff Reservoir

Map of Sheriff Reservoir
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An emergency fish salvage is now underway at Sheriff Reservoir in Rio Blanco County.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the reservoir, located about 12 miles west of Yampa is bein drawn down to modernize and upgrade the dam’s outlet structure, all to mitigate imminent fish loss.

Which is good news for anglers. C.P.W, during the salvage there is no catch limits as long as fish are caught legally. Anglers 16-years and older must have a valid 2023 Colorado fishing license.

Once repairs are complete, and the reservoir is back up to normal water levels, C.P.W. will restock the reservoir.

