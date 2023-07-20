Watch out! Oysters may be contaminated in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Check your raw oysters! Over seventeen states including Colorado are recalling Fortune brand oysters after a suspected link to an outbreak of Norovirus infections. There is a chance the contaminated batch wasn’t distributed in Mesa County, but officials want you to stay alert just in case. The Food and Drug Administration caught word on June 30th after the Minnesota Department of Health reported nine cases of the virus shortly after consuming said oysters.

On June 9th, 2023 a batch of oysters were harvested in Nova Scotia, Canada. They were later distributed by Bill and Stanley Oyster Company to several states and the District of Columbia. That batch is suspected to be linked to several cases of Norovirus.

Norovirus spreads when a food product come into contact with particles containing the virus. This often happens if water used to grow food becomes contaminated with vomit or feces.

“Norovirus is a gastrointestinal disease or infection that causes individuals to have symptoms of foodborne illness,” said Kayla Sherrell the Environmental Health Specialist with Mesa County Public Health.

You may recall the symptoms of Norovirus from previous outbreaks in Mesa County. Those infected may experience:

- Nausea

- Vomiting

- Diarrhea

- Abdominal pain

- Headaches

- Low Fever

Symptoms can last anywhere between 24-72 hours.

Health experts recommend you stay home and refrain from preparing food for others until symptoms go away.

“If you start experiencing symptoms go ahead and reach out to your health care provider, they’ll be able to help you from there,” Said Sherrell.

Although, MCPH says there really is no treatment for Norovirus. They say hydration is key when sick with the disease. As a precaution, all Fortune Brand Raw Oysters and any Oysters harvested in Nova Scotia on June 9th will be taken off the shelves.

If you have a bad batch in your fridge, do not eat them. Mesa County asks you to throw them away.

Right now, it’s still a question of whether Mesa County received a contaminated batch.

“We don’t have any cases of Norovirus that we know of yet to be connected to these oysters,” Said Sherrell.

The FDA says all food handlers and restaurants should not sell or serve the potentially contaminated oysters. Products mentioned should be disposed of or returned to you distributor to be handled. Retailers who sell product in bulk need to sanitize containers the product was held in.

We’ll keep you updated if more information becomes available.

