Warming again this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Higher humidity has helped reduce the heat a bit, but the humidity is going to drop and the heat is going to make a return.

More Warming Starts Friday

High temperatures on Friday will be back to near 100 degrees, give or take a degree or so, across the Grand Valley. Mid-to-upper 90s will be common across the rest of the Western Slope. Saturday will warm a little bit more. High temperatures will range from 100 degrees to 103 degrees across the Grand Valley. The rest of the Western Slope will top out in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Sunday will warm a little bit more, then we should start cooling slowly on Monday.

Higher Humidity Retreats

Humidity is still high, but it will begin easing back on Friday afternoon. Humidity is a function of the air’s moisture content and its temperature. Dewpoint temperatures are more direct measure of the air’s moisture content. The higher the dewpoint temperatures are, the more humid and heavy the air feels. We’ve been mostly in the 20s and 30s over the past few weeks, so the air has felt dry and crisp. Dewpoint temperatures rose into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday night, so we’ve felt more humid and our swamp coolers maybe haven’t been cooling quite as well. Dewpoint temperatures will be in the lower 50s on Friday morning, but they’ll come down quickly into the 40s by midday and into the 30s by evening. That will bring back the dry, crisp feel in the air. Lower humidity means a lower chance for rain for us. It also means the warmth will return as drier air changes temperatures more quickly than more humid air.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Sunset is at 8:36 PM. We’ll cool from mid-90s around 6 PM to lower 90s at 8 PM then to lower 80s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction, 60 degrees around Montrose, 62 degrees around Delta, and 56 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly sunny. Sunrise is at 6:04 AM. High temperatures will be near 99 degrees around Grand Junction, 95 degrees around Montrose, 98 degrees around Delta, and 98 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead Toward Heat Relief

Sunday will be the hottest day in this stretch. It won’t be as hot as last Monday’s 107 degrees. It will more likely be around 103 degrees. After that, temperatures will step down degree-by-degree, day-by-day. Still, every day through at least Thursday next week will be in the lower 100s. There is some long-range indication that some bigger, longer-lived heat relief is on the way. It is still another week to ten days away, however. A pattern shift will happen right around the end of July and the start of August that should turn us cooler and, perhaps, rainier.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.