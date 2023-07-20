Terminal cancer patient gets final wish to marry girlfriend

A Georgia man who has terminal cancer got his final wish this week – to marry his girlfriend, whom he met in high school. (Source: WTVM)
By Amaya Graham and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A Georgia man who has terminal cancer got his final wish this week – to marry his girlfriend, whom he met in high school.

Alexander Santos was diagnosed with a non-seminoma germ cell tumor in November and was told the cancer is terminal.

The cancer spread throughout his body quickly, and treatments haven’t been working.

Santos and his girlfriend Heather met in high school but did not start dating until several years later. They have been together since 2019 and have a 2-year-old son.

While Santos fights for his life, one of his last wishes was to get married.

“Life is short, and you don’t want to take it for granted,” he said.

Santos has been in and out of hospitals since he was diagnosed in the fall. This past weekend, he told his nurse at Piedmont Columbus Regional that he wanted to marry his girlfriend.

Just four days after his request, the couple got married in a hospital room.

The oncology staff helped put the wedding together, including having a wedding cake donated from Publix and throwing them a reception.

“All we want to do is make every life special, so that even in their last moments they remember the good things, not the bad,” said oncology nurse manager Ngozi Onukwue.

Doctors said Santos could live long enough to be married for just a few months or up to several years.

“It’s just like a bucket list; I’m not looking forward to a lot of time on the Earth, so it’s just something I’ve always wanted, especially with the person I love,” Santos said.

The couple is hoping to be able to take a honeymoon and need help paying for medical bills. You can donate to their GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

