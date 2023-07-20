Slight cooling won’t last

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re in our second week of triple-digit temperatures. Our Wednesday was one of the few days we’ve had with upper 90s. It’s not much cooler, but it’s enough to be noticeable.

Humidity Has Increased

The air is more humid, too. Dewpoint temperatures - which are a more direct measure of the air’s moisture content than humidity - have been in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ve been in the 30s for much of the last week with 20s on the drier days. When the dewpoint temperatures are up around 50 degrees for us, it’s noticeably more humid. It’s not Florida or Texas, but it’s enough to reduce the efficiency of our swamp coolers. We’ll be dealing with this through Thursday and into Friday morning, but the humidity is expected begin easing on Friday afternoon.

Triple Digits Return

The break from the triple-digit temperatures is short-lived and small. Triple digits could return to the Grand Valley by Friday, and 100+ degrees is even more likely this weekend. We should spike at around 103 degrees on Sunday before slow cooling takes us back to near 100 degrees by next Wednesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. There can be a few showers or thunderstorms around. Most of us will stay dry, but don’t be surprised if you get a quick shower and some lightning and thunder. Sunset is at 8:38 PM. We’ll cool from mid-to-upper 90s at 6 PM to upper 80s by 8 PM and then lower 80s by 10 PM. We’ll cool into the 70s after midnight. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Low temperatures by morning will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction, 62 degrees around Montrose, 63 degrees around Delta, and 57 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially in the evening. Sunrise is at 6:03 AM. We’ll warm from lower 70s at 7 AM to lower 90s at noon and then upper 90s by 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 98 degrees around Grand Junction, 95 degrees around Montrose, 99 degrees around Delta, and 98 degrees around Cortez.

