One more cooler day, then triple digit temperatures return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Slightly cooler temperatures are back for another day or two, then triple-digit heat returns to the region this weekend.

Clouds, Cooler Temperatures Continue

Temperatures came up just short of the 100-degree mark yesterday afternoon in Grand Junction, and we’re expecting much of the same around the valleys of the Western Slope this afternoon. Most of our warmest readings will be in the upper 90s this afternoon, but there could still be a small handful of temperatures right at or around 100° as well. Sunny to mostly sunny skies have moved back into the region late this morning, but clouds will be back on the increase with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping back up over the higher elevations of the Western Slope as we head into the afternoon. The valleys could see a small chance for a very brief shower through the early evening hours, then skies start clearing out tonight and into early Friday morning.

Triple-Digit Heat Returns This Weekend

We’ll see sunny to mostly sunny skies through much of the day on Friday as drier air continues to settle into the region. We’ll see a bit of an uptick in the lower 100s around the region Friday afternoon, but the warmest temperatures hold off until the weekend. Mostly sunny skies continue through the weekend with highs once again approaching the 105° mark by Sunday and potentially Monday as well. We’ll turn a little cooler again as moisture and clouds increase again into early next week, but some of the valleys are expected to still see highs in the lower 100s.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue through the rest of the morning, then clouds will be on the increase with another round of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms popping up over the mountains through the afternoon. Most of us in the valleys should stay dry with highs in the middle to upper 90s. We may see a very quick chance for a light shower early this evening, then skies start clearing out tonight with lows in the 60s. Friday morning starts off with plenty of sunshine, then we’ll only see a small increase in clouds by the afternoon with highs getting a little closer to the 100s once again.

