Mesa County, Roice-Hurst partner for foster pet challenge

Roice-Hurst Humane Society trailer
Roice-Hurst Humane Society trailer(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County’s foster pet challenge is underway.

Mesa County has teamed up with the Roice-Hurst Humane Society to encourage community members to become foster homes for pets.

Temporary foster homes help to free up space in local shelters to make room for more pets in need.

The campaign has a targeted goal of creating 100 foster homes in the next 100 days.

The campaign will officially kick off July 20, 2023, and will run through September 28, 2023.

You can apply to become a foster here.

