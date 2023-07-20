Mesa County to implement Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was a matter of time given how hot and dry it’s been in Western Colorado. Mesa County will implement Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday July 21.

The restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 am Friday morning. They apply to Mesa County including Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land but not U.S. Forest service land.

Stage 1 restrictions mean the use of personal fireworks, campfires outside of designated fire pits or rings are prohibited. Agriculture burns can only be conducted with a burn permit from the county. The use of explosive targets is prohibited. Also, there is no smoking outside around combustible material. You are not allowed to use a chainsaw without a spark arresting-device.

The fire restrictions are being implemented by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management and Grand Junction Fire Department.

If a fire is caused during restrictions, you could face felony charges.

