Fire department warning of phone scam

Fire department t-shirt
Fire department t-shirt(Photo courtesy: Grand Junction Fire Department)
By Adam Woodbrey
Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department is sounding the alarm about a phone scam going around.

The department said people have gotten texts from someone, talking about buying Grand Junction Fire Department t-shirts. But there’s a problem: the fire department doesn’t have t-shirts for sale. It’s not a legitimate offer.

According to the department, it never participates in fundraising over the phone, or texts.

