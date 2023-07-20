Fire department warning of phone scam

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department is sounding the alarm about a phone scam going around.

The department said people have gotten texts from someone, talking about buying Grand Junction Fire Department t-shirts. But there’s a problem: the fire department doesn’t have t-shirts for sale. It’s not a legitimate offer.

According to the department, it never participates in fundraising over the phone, or texts.

