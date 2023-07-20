Fire breaks out northeast of state park, close to interstate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new fire named the Beaver Tail Mesa Fire broke out northeast of the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park on Thursday after a rash of dry thunderstorms.

The size is currently unknown, as is its level of containment.

Smokejumpers and engines were deployed by the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit to tackle the fire.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said that no evacuations are ordered for the fire, and no structures are threatened at this time.

Officials said that the fire was likely caused by a dry thunderstorm that rolled over western Colorado on Wednesday night. A total of nine new fires were ignited, though officials have not stated if the others have grown to a similar size.

One of the new fires was confirmed to be burning three miles to the south.

This story is still developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.

