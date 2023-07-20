Federal prison staff member in Colorado arrested

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A federal prison staff member in Colorado has been arrested and charged.

31-year-old Gage Zupancic of Pueblo has been charged with taking bribes and bringing contraband to inmates at the Federal Correctional Institute Florence in Fremont County.

According to court documents Zupancic had been taking bribes and bringing contraband to inmates at the facility from July 2021 to April 2022.

Court records also showed Zupancic had been released on a personal recognizance bond. As part of his release conditions Zupancic must remain in Colorado and avoid any criminal activity.

The Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

