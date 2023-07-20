City seeking public input on electric vehicle plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Electric vehicles are growing in popularity and Grand Junction city leaders are looking to keep up with the trend.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the market for electric vehicles grew from 0.2% in 2011 to 4.6% in 2021.

In Grand Junction, that equates to 621 electric vehicles on the road. Currently, the city has 60 level two charging ports and 21 rapid charging ports.

“Nearly 10 percent of newly registered vehicles in Colorado in 2022 were EVs, making the state one of the top-five national leaders in EV adoption,” said Tamra Allen, community development director for Grand Junction. “One million Colorado-registered EVs are expected to be on the road by 2030.”

Allen said Grand Junction is in a unique crossroad of two major travel corridors; the interstate 70 corridor as well as the 6 and 50 corridor. According to Allen, having electric vehicle infrastructure in town will bring a boost to the local economy as people stop to charge.

“What we’ve heard, as you might imagine, is, especially in some other communities, where people will come in charge then they’ll go to the café, that next door, go grab a cup of coffee, walk around the park, and really actually enjoy and actually experience that community or town that they’re in while their vehicle is charging,” said Allen.

Right now, Grand Junction City is taking public input on the draft plan for electric vehicles. The hope is the plan will prepare for and maximize the benefits of transitioning to electric cars.

According to the city, with the guidance of staff, consultants and addition of community input, the city council’s E.V. Action team developed goals vision and strategies stated within the E.V. Readiness Plan.

You can add your input at the city’s website, EngageGJ.org/EV. Public input is open until August 7.

