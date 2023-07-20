C-DOT cracking down on I-70 violations

By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation will begin cracking down on traffic violations.

Starting on July 20, 2023, drivers who use the mountain express lane along I-70 unsafely will be issued fines.

Since June 21st of this year C-DOT has issued 5,640 warnings along the express lane route.

Violations C-DOT is looking for include using express lanes when they are closed, weaving across the solid yellow line in the express lane, and driving in the express lane with an oversized vehicle.

Fines range from $75-$150 but state statutes allow a total of $250 to be fined for breaking the express lane rules.

