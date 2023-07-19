Union Pacific Railroad push to have one-man crew in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Union Pacific Railroad is pushing to have one person crews in Colorado.

The railroad is testing out the idea of having one conductor in a truck that would respond to problems on trains in Colorado and Nebraska.

Before the cuts are made the railroad will continue using two crew members on trains.

Union Pacific originally dropped its current proposal to eliminate conductors on trains, but they can reintroduce the idea at the next contract negotiations in 2025.

States like Colorado, California, Wisconsin, Arizona, and West Virginia have state regulations requiring a two-man crew on trains.

Railroads have been opposing state laws because they argue the federal government should be the only one to regulate the industry.

Members of Congress have also proposed requiring two-man crews on railroads.

The pilot program will run in Western Nebraska, into Colorado and Wyoming between Denver and Cheyenne starting in August and September.

