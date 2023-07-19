Slightly cooler temperatures likely through the rest of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another record high was broken in Grand Junction yesterday, but slightly cooler temperatures should continue to filter into the region through the remainder of the week.

Slightly Cooler Temperatures

It will still be hot, but we should see the lower 100s become much more uncommon around the lower elevations of the Western Slope over the next few days. We’ll see mostly middle to upper 90s today, but places around Grand Junction and Delta may very briefly still see highs reach 100° or 101° late this afternoon. Temperatures should continue to stay in the middle to upper 90s through the rest of the week as partly cloudy skies and small rain chances continue to be possible.

Small Rain Chances

The morning started off with some light rain coming down along Interstate 70 between Parachute and Glenwood Springs, along and north of the Book Cliffs, and across portions of the Uncompahgre Plateau around Nucla and Montrose. That rain faded away through the middle of the morning, but we could see additional scattered showers and a few thunderstorms mostly over the higher elevations of the region this afternoon. We can’t completely rule out some quick rain drops in the valleys through the afternoon, but better chances to see some of that rain will be through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures fall and humidity increases. Thursday will play out very similarly to today, with a few showers still ongoing in the early morning, mountain showers and storms in the afternoon, and a small chance of rain in the valleys by the evening.

Drier and Warmer Weekend

That ridge starts to rebuild into the region on Friday, turning us drier and giving us a bit more sunshine and reducing rain chances around the region. High temperatures could return to the lower 100s in some of the valleys by Saturday, then we’ll continue to warm through the lower 100s through the rest of the weekend and into early next week. It doesn’t look like this warm up will be as intense as what we saw earlier this week, but it will still need to be something to keep an eye on for any updates.

