Coloradans take the fight for SNAP benefits to Capitol Hill

Many of the 42 million Americans who rely on food assistance programs are children, but some of those benefits could soon be on the chopping block.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KJCT) - According to government data, about 42 million Americans rely on food assistance programs, also known as SNAP. Many of those recipients are children.

However, an upcoming farm bill could be putting some of those benefits on the chopping block. A group of Coloradans took the fight to capitol hill this week, hoping to keep SNAP intact.

According to the USDA, each school-age child who received SNAP benefits receives $5.70 a day in assistance. However, advocates for Save the Children said that the funding isn’t nearly enough for kids going through crucial stages of development.

“We know that children under the age of five, that is one of the greatest areas of growth and the greatest times of growth for them. If children are not being fed healthy meals, then that impacts their growth,” said Susan Hill of Centennial on behalf of Save the Children. Hill lobbied lawmakers to preserve SNAP benefits and to make the program more accessible, especially for children.

“Children of school age who are in school, if they are not having healthy nutrition, then they are not able to learn. We want to make sure that all of our children in Colorado are never hungry,” Hill continued.

In recent months, lawmakers have tried to roll back SNAP benefits by adding work requirements and age limits to the program. For Colorado advocate Alexis Meadows, it’s a step in the wrong direction.

“My family was on SNAP, and I knew that there was times that my mom and dad, they could not afford food. The SNAP that were getting from the government was how we were going to eat,” Meadows said.

The fate of SNAP and its benefits will be determined in the farm bill, which will be voted on this fall on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responding to Old Loma School at 1349 Teller St.
Deputies investigating break-in at historic school
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Enochs Lake
Fruita city council considering selling lake
Howard Fire west of Meeker
Howard Fire west of Meeker
Police are working to crack down on street racing
Police are working to crack down on street racing

Latest News

Clear Creek County commissioners discuss replacing sheriff after his retirement
Clear Creek County commissioners discuss replacing sheriff after his retirement
Castle Rock man arrested, accused of supporting ISIS
Castle Rock man arrested, accused of supporting ISIS
Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
Fire restrictions begins July 21st
Coloradans take the fight for SNAP benefits to Capitol Hill