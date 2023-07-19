Castle Rock man arrested, accused of supporting ISIS

Davin Meyer was boarding a plane to Turkey when he was arrested.
Davin Meyer was boarding a plane to Turkey when he was arrested.
By Bernie Lange
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado teenager has been arrested and accused of trying to join the terrorist organization ISIS. 18-year-old Davin Meyer was stopped by police in Denver as he was trying to board an airplane last Friday. He was trying to fly to Turkey.

Meyer is being charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Investigators believe Meyer pledged an oath to the leader of ISIS and intended to travel to Iraq to join the terrorist organization as a fighter.

According to a criminal complaint Meyer’s interest in ISIS piqued last year and his radical beliefs escalated as he sought out extremist videos. Beginning in November last year Meyer allegedly began to talk with FBI agents who he believed were ISIS facilitators.

Meyer has also struggled with severe mental health issues throughout his life, according to the complaint.

He is being held in the Washington County Jail.

