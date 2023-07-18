UCHealth expanding program that sends clinician with police on mental health calls

DENVER — Police officers aren’t always the best people to respond to every 911 call involving mental health. They’ll tell you that themselves. But sending a clinician along with them hasn’t been doable for many departments.

Now, some are turning to a hospital system to expand co-responder programs across the state.

UCHealth is now expanding its program partnering with law enforcement agencies across Colorado to provide behavioral health clinicians and establish co-responder programs. Police officers and clinicians respond to 911 calls together for calls involving mental health.

“Every day. We respond on calls all day long,” said Jennifer Fierberg, a clinical supervisor with UCHealth working with the co-response Team at Aurora Police. “People in need of resources, in need of coping skills, in need of knowing where to go when they’re in crisis.”

At this time last year, the department was struggling to hire clinicians and hardly had enough to sustain a team. The new partnership with UCHealth seems to have changed the program’s course. They’ve now responded to more than 1,300 calls so far this year.

“I would like to see the co-responder teams grow,” said Fierberg. “I know our goal here for the UCHealth team is that it possibly doubles in the next couple of years.”

UCHealth now has clinicians at six departments across Colorado. They’ve responded to 5,000 calls this year, giving small departments access to a mental health clinician. Manitou Springs Police, for example, has only 10 patrol officers. But as the co-responder program at UCHealth expands, it now also has a clinician.

Once a clinician comes in contact with someone in need of help, they refer the people to services. Case workers can also follow up with them to continue treatment and try to get them help. The goal is to keep them out of jail and the hospital.

“We all know that Colorado is one of the lowest in the nation for providing mental health services and for access to those services,” said Fierberg. “We feel it is key to have co-responders with police statewide to be able to respond to behavioral health calls.”

It’s not just cities partnering with the hospital to launch co-responder programs. At CSU, there’s something at the police department you can’t find nearly anywhere else.

“We’re not always the best tool to solve the problem,” said Jay Callaghan, Colorado State University’s chief of police.

Callaghan’s department runs one of the only co-responder programs on a college campus in the nation. When a call involving mental health comes into 911, his officers respond alongside a clinician.

“Each engagement that we have with our students doesn’t necessarily have to be enforcement,” said Callaghan.

Money is of course always a factor in this, especially for small police departments. Chief Callaghan points to a solution here by sharing resources. Police departments being open to having mental health responders for the county or even multiple counties to share would make them accessible to more people, not just the ones who live in an area with a department that can afford them.

“At the end of the day, this job is about service and we’re here to serve our students,” said Callaghan.

