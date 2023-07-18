Temperatures cool slightly as moisture increases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After tying the all-time record high set back in 2021 yesterday, temperatures will be several degrees cooler in Grand Junction and across much of the Western Slope this afternoon. Some highs will likely find the triple digits again, though.

Humidity, Clouds Increase

A plume of moisture moves over the region over the next couple of days, and that will help to increase clouds, bring in some small rain chances, and turn temperatures a little cooler through the middle of the week. Clouds will be on the increase with some spotty to isolated showers and storms mostly over the higher elevations later this afternoon. Showers and storms will likely be a little more scattered to widespread through Wednesday afternoon, but still most of the rain falls over the higher elevations. Coverage of rain will come down a bit on Thursday as some of that moisture starts to fade away. Most of the rain will favor the mountains of the Western Slope, but we’ll need to keep an eye on the valleys each evening for some of those rain drops as humidity increases while temperatures decrease. That higher humidity will also make those swamp coolers a little less effective at night. Swamp coolers rely on evaporative cooling to push cooler air into your home. With higher humidity, there’s more moisture in the air, which means less evaporation can take place. Less evaporation means less evaporative cooling.

Slightly Cooler Temperatures

Some places could still see high temperatures come within a degree or so of tying record highs today, but temperatures will be several degrees cooler for just about everyone around the Western Slope this afternoon. As clouds and rain become a bit more widespread into Wednesday and Thursday, that will continue to turn temperatures even cooler. Most of our warmest locations will see highs top out in the upper 90s through the middle of the week.

Another Weekend Warm-Up

Moisture will start winding down on Thursday, then we’ll really start to dry out and see more sunshine to close out the work week. That will start turning temperatures warmer as well. We’ll get closer to the lower 100s again on Friday, then temperatures start moving back a couple of degrees into the 100s again through the weekend and into early next week as mostly sunny skies continue to stick around.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny skies continue through the early portions of the afternoon, then we’ll see a bit more of an increase in clouds later this afternoon with highs back in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Grand Junction’s forecast high of 102° would come a degree shy of the daily record high of 103° set in 1998. Clouds continue to hang around and we’ll have to watch for some spotty showers tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue through the day on Wednesday, and we’ll see a bit better coverage of showers and storms mostly over the higher elevations of the region. Temperatures will once again be another couple of degrees cooler with highs in the middle to upper 90s.

