How can YOU beat the heat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the Summer temperatures roasting most of the US, some cities utilize cooling centers as it provides shelter from extensive heat related health effort. Which can be critical for the houseless population.

Last year we asked the city of Grand Junction if they planned on setting up one of these cooling centers, they did not. We circled back around with the same question, but got the same answer.

We called local shelters to see if they had anything set up to protect people from the heat, but so far have not heard back.

The Center for Disease Control says heat related illness side effects include

- Dizziness

-Heavy Seating

-Nausea

-Hot and Red Skin

-Blisters

So what can you do to beat the heat without a cooling shelter?

Drink lot’s of water. Try to remain in shady areas to avoid sun burns or blisters. If you can, get ahold of a library card so you have an airconditioned space to rest. If all else fails, you can always take a quick dip in the river, with a life jacket of course. If you are throwing up, or symptoms of heat illness remain for longer than an hour, it’s recommended you call 911 and seek medical help as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.