Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Harley!

Harley is a female, brownie brindle, Australian cattle dog mix, with the cutest floppiest ears
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Harley
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Harley is a 1-year-old and half dog, that is full of energy and would mesh well with an active home or another friendly dog to play with. She is extremely smart, playful, and makes for an awesome hiking or biking companion. Harley knows sit demand, and of course, is very treat motivated.

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Harley
Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 7/22/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

Adoption Application

grandrivershumane.org

orCall 970-644-0575

URGENT need CAT and DOG FOSTERS!

Grand Rivers Humane invites you to be a cat or dog foster - fostering saves lives.

Nationally & locally, the number of adoptable dogs are up and adoptions are down. Mesa County Animal Services is currently over capacity!

We will provide supplies needed, food etc and any needed medical care.

Please complete our foster application and we will contact you!

