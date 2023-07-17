Tennessee football to vacate wins from 2019-20 for NCAA violations

FILE - New Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks at his introduction...
FILE - New Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks at his introduction ceremony in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million on Friday, July 14, 2023, and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s football program must vacate all 11 of its wins from the 2019 and 2020 seasons under coach Jeremy Pruitt as part of penalties handed down by the NCAA for multiple violations.

A school spokesman confirmed on Sunday the Vols’ eight wins in 2019 and three in 2020 will be vacated and will be reflected in the program’s record book.

Pruitt’s final record is now 5-19, and the school’s all-time record is 856-410-53.

The vacated wins are part of the penalties from the NCAA from a report that outlined more than 200 violations during Pruitt’s three-year tenure in Knoxville.

Tennessee was fined $8 million and four staffers, including Pruitt, were given show-cause orders for infractions detailed in the more than 80-page report. Pruitt was fired in early 2021 and was given a six-year show-cause order.

The report said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families — benefits that totaled approximately $60,000.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Triple digits returning tomorrow to only continue rising by Monday
File Graphic
Grand Valley Surge Enforcement Results
Wildland fire danger rising in Colorado as monsoon runs late
Wildland fire danger rising in Colorado as monsoon runs late

Latest News

FILE - Two women and a man, ranging in age from 40 to 60s, were found dead. Four people were...
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
Suspect in 4 Georgia deaths is killed in shootout with police, 3 officers wounded, authorities say
Amina Alhaj-Omar was found dead after she went missing in early June.
Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead in quarry, family says