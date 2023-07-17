Search called off for missing hiker near Durango

The search began after he was reported missing at the end of June.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DURANGO, Colo. (KJCT) - The search for a missing hiker near Durango has been called off after teams combed the wilderness for missing hiker Ian O’Brien.

It’s been slightly more than three weeks since O’Brien went missing in the La Plata Mountains northwest of Durango. He was last seen on June 23rd after reaching the summit of Hesperus Mountain.

Since then, volunteers and friends combed more than 12,000 acres of wilderness trying to find him.

Officials said O’Brien had epilepsy and had his medication with him, but friends and family suspect he may have had a seizure that left him disoriented or incapacitated.

