Mesa County Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr announces resignation

Board of Health members reviewed his contract during an executive session Tuesday.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a 12 year stint with the Mesa County Health Department, Executive Director Jeff Kuhr announced his coming resignation.

In an executive session on Tuesday, board of health members went over the terms of Kuhr’s contract per their agenda.

Kuhr’s contract pays him a $190,000 salary with an additional $47,000 bonus. The bonus does not include any potential buyout to end Kuhr’s employment.

County commissioners appointed four new members to the board of health since Commissioner Janet Rowland appointed herself to the panel in May.

KJCT reached out to Mesa County for comment, to which they said they are working on an agreement and will issue a statement if it is reached.

Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Grand Valley Surge Enforcement Results
Search called off for missing hiker near Durango
Gov. Polis elected vice-chair of National Governors Association
