Get ready for the hottest day of the year so far

Heat Advisory:

A Heat Advisory is in place for Monday, July 17, for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez, starting at noon and expiring at 9 pm. Temperatures will soar for most locations, with temperatures staying 101 to 106 degrees and maxing out to 107.

Dehydration / Heat Exhaustion and Stroke:

Even with temperatures soaring into the triple digits on Tuesday, the current temperatures in the upper 90s continue to bring health-related risks. The most common is dehydration, and signs of dehydration can include:

feeling thirsty and lightheaded

a dry mouth

tiredness

having dark-colored, strong-smelling urine

passing urine less often than usual

Dehydration can also put you at risk for heat exhaustion, and those symptoms can include:

Dizziness, light-headedness, blurred vision, and headache.

Fever, usually over 100 degrees Fahrenheit

Fatigue, weakness, or fainting

Nausea and vomiting.

Rapid, shallow breaths.

Severe or excessive sweating and cold, clammy (damp) skin.

Swollen ankles or swelling in the feet and hands

Weak, fast heartbeat and low blood pressure when you stand up

The worst is heat stroke, which can happen when you have prolonged exposure to physical exertion in hot temperatures. Signs of heat stroke include:

High body temperature of 104 F or higher

Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures, and coma can all result from heatstroke.

Alteration in sweating

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin

Rapid breathing

Headache

If you are in the heat stroke phase, call 911 immediately.

Limiting Outdoor Activities:

We have seen our fair share of triple digits earlier this week, and temperatures will only get hotter as we start a new workweek. When temperatures get this hot, limiting your outdoor activities is advised. The most common situation people can find themselves in during the heat wave is dehydration, but some also can fall under heat exhaustion and stroke. You must limit your outdoor activities as much as possible from the afternoon to evening hours.

Ensure you stay hydrated inside a cool place with air conditioning or a shaded area at the bare minimum. Take frequent breaks if doing anything outdoors and start feeling signs of dehydration.

A look into the week ahead:

Monday will mark the hottest day of the entire week and, for many locations, the hottest of the year. Some locations could even break their records as we move into Monday. By Tuesday and throughout the week, temperatures will ease a little. Still, for some, like Grand Junction, triple digits will stay, and if not in the 100-degree territory, temperatures will sit anywhere between the mid to upper 90s for our valleys.

