FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Record-breaking heat likely today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for likely record-breaking heat across the lower elevations of the Western Slope this afternoon. Some high temperatures could reach 105° or more.

Record-Breaking Heat

A dome of high pressure that has been situated over the Desert Southwest for the last several days will move east back toward our area today. Under that dome, temperatures are expected to climb well into the triple digits for many of us down in the lower elevations of the Western Slope. Temperatures between 100° and 103° are expected in and around Montrose, Cortez, Rifle, and Craig, while the mercury could climb all the way up to between 105° and 108° in and around Grand Junction, Delta, and Moab. The record high in Grand Junction for today is 104° in 2010, and the all-time record high in Grand Junction is 107° in 2021. It looks very likely the daily record high will be broken, and we could come within a degree or two of tying the all-time record high later today.

Heat Illness Awareness

Extended time outside in these temperatures well into the 100s could lead to heat illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. These two have some different symptoms, and should be handled differently if you or someone around you is exhibiting any of these symptoms.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include...

Feeling faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale, and clammy skin

A rapid but weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should move inside to a cool, air conditioned room, drink water, and take a cool shower or use a cold compress.

Symptoms of heat stroke include...

A throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot, and dry skin

A rapid and strong pulse

Potential loss of consciousness.

A heat stroke is a medical emergency. If you or anyone around you is experiencing heat stroke symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Both heat exhaustion and heat stroke could include nausea and vomiting as well.

Beat the Heat

The easiest way to beat this heat today is just to simply stay inside in a cool and air conditioned room. If you do have to be outside for an extended period of time, try to do it outside of the peak daytime heating hours, generally between 11 AM and 3 PM. If that is not possible, be sure to stay hydrated with water, and drink sports drinks like Powerade and Gatorade to replenish the electrolytes that can be lost while you sweat. Be sure to take frequent breaks in a cool, air conditioned room. If you’re looking for cooler temperatures to exercise in, head for the mountains. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s in many of our higher elevations. It’s still a little warm, but at least not the 90s and 100s we’ll see elsewhere around the region.

Don’t Forget the Pets

The heat will affect your furry companions as much as it will affect you. If you have to walk your pet in the middle of the day, avoid sidewalks and asphalt surfaces. Touch the surface with the back of your hand. If it’s too hot for you to leave your hand there, it’s too hot for your pet’s paws too. Make sure your pets have plenty of water to drink as well. Do not leave your pets in your car with the engine turned off. Even if the windows are cracked or rolled down, it will not take long for the inside of your car to turn dangerously hot.

Heat Alerts

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for many of the lower elevations of the Western Slope, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, from noon to 9 PM today. This also includes Clifton, Palisade, De Beque, Parachute, Rifle, Silt, Collbran, Fruita, Mack, Loma, Orchard City, Hotchkiss, Paonia, Crawford, Olathe, Gateway, Nucla, Norwood, Dove Creek, Cortez, Dolores, and Crawford. Temperatures of 100° to 106° are possible in those areas later this afternoon.

Next 24 Hours

We’ll see some clouds mix in with the sunshine today, but most of them will likely be thin, high clouds that won’t provide very much shade and heat relief as temperatures climb into the 100s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue tonight, and even some of these overnight lows will be rather warm with temperatures still in the lower 70s in Grand Junction. Partly cloudy skies are back on Tuesday, and we’ll still see highs in the lower 100s in multiple locations, including Grand Junction and Delta. A few showers and storms are possible over the higher elevations, and we’ll mention a very small chance of seeing a few rain drops in a couple of valley locations Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.