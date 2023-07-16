Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Colorado Drug Task Force issues warning on illegal narcotics
Western Colorado Drug Task Force issues warning on illegal narcotics
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A 3-year-old child was struck and killed after falling off a trailer in Louisiana, according to...
3-year-old dies after being run over by tractor, deputies say
Construction continues for new Grand Junction High School
Construction continues for new Grand Junction High School

Latest News

In this image from video, law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting Friday, July...
Fargo police say they don’t yet know the motive for a shooting that killed 1 officer and injured 2
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton heads up the first base line on a three-run home run off...
Stanton’s 4th homer in 4 games powers Yankees over Rockies 4-3, Donaldson hurt again
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Jackalopes drop final game of first half
Jackalopes drop final game of Pioneer League first half
File Graphic
Grand Valley Surge Enforcement Results