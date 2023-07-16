Jackalopes drop final game of Pioneer League first half

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The defending Pioneer League champions have had an up-and-down start to their title defense season. The team sits at 20-28 after dropping the final game of the first half to the Northern Colorado Owlz 13-7.

After a scoreless first inning of play, the Jackalopes pulled the starter Justin Kleinsorge, to bring in Trey Morrill. The Owlz were all over the Loma native, to the tune of six runs, five earned.

The Grand Junction defense also made a costly mistake, attempting to throw out Owlz Centerfielder Payton Robertson, who was trying to stretch a hit in the gaps into a triple. Jackalopes Shortstop Collin Gordon’s relay to third was offline, missing Jaylen Hubbard at third, and the ball skirted away out of play allowing Robertson to score along with two other Northern Colorado runners. Northern Colorado would put up eight unanswered runs in the first three innings.

The Jackalopes got on the board in the bottom of the third when the First Baseman Joe Johnson got a ball in the air down the left field line, that looked bound to head foul, but carried over the wall for a two-run bomb, cutting the lead to 8-2 at the time.

But the early Owlz surge in the second inning proved to be too large to overcome, and the Owlz won 13-7.

After taking the first three games of the six-game series, the Jackalopes end up splitting 3-3 with the Owlz heading into the half. They will start the second half similar to how they started the first, with a multi-series road trip.

