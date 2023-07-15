Reconstruction project on Bear Creek Trail

Contractor crews will start working on the project on Monday, July 17 and work through October.
By (Hannah Hickman)
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Reconstruction will soon get underway for the Bear Creek Trail.

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnsion National Forests partnered with the National Forest Foundation to implement a large-scale maintenance and reconstruction project on the trail. The Bear Creek National Recreation Trail is located on the Ouray Ranger District, south of Ouray.

The project is being funded by the Great American Outdoors Act and a non-motorized trail grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Contractor crews will start working on the project on Monday, July 17. Work will continue on the project through October.

The project is focused on reconstructing portions of the trail, creating a stone retaining wall, putting in drainage, and low water crossings.

During the reconstruction process visitors to the area can expect delays of up to 45 minutes in certain sections of the trail.

Signs will be at main trailheads and upper access points to inform hikers about the ongoing work.

