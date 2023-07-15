A.I. in our health care systems

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Artificial intelligence is shaping our health care system.

While A.I. may be a new concept for some people like Dr. Thomas Tobin, the chief medical information officer at Community Hospital, have been working with A.I. in some capacity for quite some time.

“A.I. technology has been around since the 1950′s,” Dr. Tobin said. “It helps us perform life sacing surgeries.”

Places like Community Hospital are utilizing A.I. in patient care through data security and surgical robots.

“It frees up the human component to do the more involved tasks.” Dr. Tobin said.

Even though A.I. is being used in patient care Dr. Tobin stressed technology is never in control. Humans are still the ones steering the ship at the end of the day and have control over the technology they use.

“It’s a huge advancement in medicine.” Dr. Tobin said. “But again, it’s that level of it being able to help with repetitive tasks, it’s not making decisions it’s not thinking.”

Dr. Tobin also said there are fail safes in place at Community Hospital should A.I. take a hit in the future.

