Mesa County Commissioners support application to Colorado River District

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Commissioners are supporting the Grand Valley Water Users Association’s Colorado River District application.

The application requested a replacement of the diversion headgates and other components used in the Roller Dam (Headwater Project).

If the application is approved, the dam would see an increase in efficiency and improved operations. The Headwater Project would also see an improvement in being able to precisely measure the point of diversion for the dam.

All the improvements would aid in sustaining water flows to the Vinelands Power Plant for energy generation and would boost water flow along the Colorado River. Water flow would also increase in the Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program area.

