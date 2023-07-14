Heat builds this weekend, spikes on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The heat from this week is easing slightly to start the weekend, but Sunday will start warming again, and Monday is likely to be the hottest day in our two-week stretch of intense heat.

Heat Spikes Monday

A Heat Advisory is in effect Monday from noon until 9 PM for the Grand Valley, the Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, the Dolores and Paradox Valleys, and for the I-70 Corridor from Debeque to Silt. This includes Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, DeBeque, Mesa, Parachute, Rifle, Montrose, Delta, and Hotchkiss.

Monday could be as hot as 107 degrees in the hottest areas of the Grand Valley on Monday afternoon. Most areas across the Western Slope will top out at 101-105 degrees. The all-time record high temperature at Grand Junction is 107 degrees at Grand Junction.

Extreme Heat Safety

Triple-digit heat isn’t uncommon in the summers in Western Colorado. Still, heat is the number one weather-related killer in the world. Hundreds of people die from extreme heat every summer. Please remember to be safe. Don’t push yourself too hard outside, and take frequent cool breaks if you have to spend a lot of time outside. It’s important to eat well and stay well hydrated. Make sure your outdoor animals have plenty of food and water and cool, shady areas. Indoor pets that go outside for walks can burn their paws in less than a minute on pavement or asphalt where temperatures can top 140 degrees.

Heat History

Historically, Grand Junction has only been warmer than 105 degrees on two occasions. The temperature topped out at 106 degrees on July 21, 2005 and at 107 degrees on July 9, 2021. Even 105 degrees has only happened ten other times (not including the 106 and 107 degree readings previously mentioned) since 1893 at the Grand Junction Airport.

Weather This Weekend

Saturday will be a little bit cooler than this week has been. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s beneath sunshine. Morning lows will range from upper 50s to mid-60s. Sunday will begin warming again. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 8:42 PM. We’ll cool from upper 90s around 6 PM to mid-90s at 8 PM then to lower 80s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 65 degrees around Grand Junction, 57 degrees around Montrose, 59 degrees around Delta, and 52 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be sunny and hot, but not quite as hot as this week has been. Sunrise is at 5:59 AM. We’ll warm from mid-60s around 7 AM to near 90 degrees at noon and then into the upper 90s through 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 98 degrees around Grand Junction, 94 degrees around Montrose, 97 degrees around Delta, and 97 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.